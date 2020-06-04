Candace Owens Dragged For Saying George Floyd Isn’t A ‘Martyr Or A Hero’: ‘Shame On You’

Ultra conservative commentator Candace Owens is in hot water again after she posted a video titled ‘I do not support George Floyd’.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has come under fire for her controversial stance on the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, on May 25. In a Facebook Live video, titled “Confession: I DO NOT support George Floyd and I refuse to see him as a martyr”, the outspoken Donald Trump supporter declared she doesn’t support the depiction of George as a “martyr”.

“We are being sold a lot of lies at the detriment to the black community, at the detriment to the white community and at the detriment to America as a whole. So, I want to come out and say that I do not support George Floyd and the media’s depiction of him as a martyr for black America,” she said in the June 3 video, which has been shared more than 360,000 times.

Candace Owens should be ignored because she makes racist white people feel safe while making the race traitors white people look at her with confusion because they know shes Black but sound like a white angry racist woman. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) June 4, 2020

A vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, Candace claimed the 46-year-old was “high” at the time of his death, and went on to detail his criminal history. “Everyone is pretending that this man lived a heroic lifestyle. We are embarrassing in that regard. Nobody wants to tell the truth in black America. Our biggest problem is us,” she said. “For whatever reason it has become fashionable over the last five or six years for us to turn criminals into heroes overnight. It is something I find despicable. George Floyd was not an amazing person. George Floyd is being upheld as an amazing human being.”

Despite her controversial comments, she said she wasn’t trying to defend Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who is now facing upgraded charges after he pinned George to the ground with his knee. “The family of George Floyd deserves justice for the way that he died but I also am not going to accept the narrative that this is the best the black community has to offer,” Candace said. “I have no apologies to make. George Floyd is not my martyr. He can be yours.”

Social media users were quick to criticize her comments. “George Floyd never asked to be the martyr either, but that’s her words,” one person wrote, while another said, “Candace Owens should be ignored because she makes racist white people feel safe while making the race traitors white people look at her with confusion because they know shes Black but sound like a white angry racist woman.”

Many also called her out for bringing up his previous run-ins with the law. “I wouldn’t care if he was caught committing 5 crimes he didn’t deserve to die like an animal in the street. He may not been amazing, however he was a human being,” one user wrote, while another said, “No one is protesting because George Floyd was a ‘Great Person’ Candace. No one needs to die just because he was a bad guy. Due process for all Americans.”