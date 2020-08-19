Billie Eilish delivered a haunting performance of her new song, ‘My Future’ on night three of the 2020 DNC, and delivered a warning to her fans: ‘we all have to vote like our lives depend on it’ in November.

Eighteen-year-old Billie Eilish is about to vote for president for the first time, and she’s making it count. The Grammy-winning singer was featured on the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 19, with a stirring performance of her hit “My Future” — the first time she’s ever performed the song. Standing in a glowing room filled with smoke, Billie rocked out to the mellow tune, and was joined by brother/producer Finneas O’Connell and her dog. Before launching into her performance, Billie delivered a message to her young fans, many like herself who will be voting for the first time in November.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” Billie said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, and not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Silence is not an option and we can’t sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

WATCH: Billie Eilish performed her new song, “My Future,” publicly for the first time at the #DemConvention. pic.twitter.com/1pPtKqu2mk — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) August 20, 2020

Though Billie has never formally endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, she’s incredibly vocal about her disdain for PresidentTrump. The “Bad Guy” singer told the Los Angeles Times in December 2019 that she was worried Trump would get reelected in November. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get re-elected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird,” she said.

She slammed Trump in May 2020, after the president called protesters in Minneapolis “thugs” on Twitter. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Are you dead f**king serious???? EAT A HUGE F**KNG D**KAND CHOKE ON IT.” She’s spent ample time this year urging fans to vote and take the upcoming election seriously. She even partnered with HeadCount, a voting outreach org, on her 2020 concert tour. Unfortunately, that was postponed due to the pandemic, but Billie is still doing the work from home.

