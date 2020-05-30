Billie Eilish Goes On Expletive-Ridden Rant Against Trump Over His Response To The Minnesota Protests

Billie Eilish made it clear she’s angry at President Donald Trump for calling Minneapolis protesters, who are seeking justice for the tragic death of George Floyd, ‘thugs’ when she responded to his tweet.

Billie Eilish, 18, can’t believe how President Donald Trump, 73, is reacting to the protests going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, an African American man who was filmed telling a police officer he couldn’t breathe as the officer kept his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest on May 25. The singer took to Instagram to share a repost of one of Trump’s latest controversial tweets about the protesters, which called them “thugs”, and she made sure to add expletive-filled captions of her own shocked opinion.

“OUR OWN PRESIDENT SAID THIS. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT.,” her caption started. “ARE YOU DEAD F**KING SERIUS????? EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT.”

In addition to directly calling out Trump with the post in her Instagram story, Billie shared similar posts on her Instagram page that addressed her opinions on the “Black Lives Matter” movement, including why it’s important and why “white people” are considered “privileged.” “IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVes maTter’ ONE MORE F**KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F**KING MIND,” she wrote at the beginning of one post before going into details about the difference between how white and black people are treated in society. “SOCIETY GIVES YOU PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. YOU CAN BE POOR, YOU CAN BE STRUGGLING..AND STILL YOUR SKIN COLOR IS GIVING YOU MORE PRIVILEGE THAN YOU REALIZE.”

The “party favor” crooner also went on to again address Trump’s use of the word “thugs” in her post. “WHY IS IT OKAY FOR WHITE PEOPLE TO PROTEST LITERALLY BEING ASKED TO STAY AT HOME WHILE CARRYING SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS? WHY IS IT OKAY FOR BLACK PEOPLE TO BE CALLED THUGS FOR PROTESTING THE MURDER OF INNOCENT PEOPLE?” she continued. “DO YOU KNOW WHY???? WHITE. F**KING PRIVILEGE.”

Billie isn’t the only one who publicly expressed disapproval about Trump’s response to the Minneapolis protests in the past few days. Taylor Swift, 30, also made headlines when she responded to Trump’s “thugs” tweet with her own tweet. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she wrote before quoting another part of his tweet. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”