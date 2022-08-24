Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

He also shares a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014. When Powerful was born, Brittany shared a photo of the family, writing, “All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Nick is expecting his ninth baby with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, born on June 14, 2021. Nick also has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. And he just welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi on June 28.

In an August appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Wild ‘N Out star explained his views on marriage and defended why he’s had children with so many different women. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said.

He also went into detail about how becoming a parent has changed him for the better. “I’ve learned so much just from my children. And it’s so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. It feels like you get to relive every time,” Nick said. “I’ve been through so much in my life — physically, mentally and spiritually — the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy. And to get as much of that as possible, to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it.”