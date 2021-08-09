Interview

Nick Cannon Defends Having 7 Kids With 4 Different Women In New Interview — Watch

The ‘Wild ‘n Out’ star broke down his reasoning for having so many kids with a range of baby mamas during a Monday appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Nick Cannon, 40, has been blessed with seven beautiful kids, but the actor has raised some eyebrows since he had four kids with three different women in a six month span. The Masked Singer host discussed his thoughts on having so many children during a Monday August 9 appearance on The Breakfast Club. 

When host Charlamagne Tha God pointed out that people were concerned about the fact that Nick has had children with four different women, the actor explained that he felt only having children with one person seemed like an antiquated concept. “Why do people question that? That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it,” he said.

Throughout his response, Nick pointed out that he felt marriage and children were outdated concepts that were more concerned about possessions than about fostering relationships. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything.  I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that is about. That was to classify property. A father gave another man his daughter for land,” he said.

Nick then explained that he doesn’t “own” any of the women that he’s had children with, and he felt that it was an age-old idea that people should try to move away from. “When you really get to that concept, it’s like ‘We gotta change all of this up,’ because I don’t have ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over the mothers,” he said.

Nick had his first two twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. He has a son and daughter, Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 9 months, with model Brittany Bell. In June 2021, DJ Abbey De La Rosa gave birth to his next set of twin sons Zion and Zillion. His youngest son Zen was born to model Alyssa Scott later that same month. The Breakfast Club appearance wasn’t the first time that Nick defended his decision to have multiple children with multiple women. During a July interview with rap duo City Girls on his Nick Cannon Radio program, the actor was adamant that he was having kids “on purpose.”