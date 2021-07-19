Nick Cannon Shares Adorable New Photo Of Newborn Son Zen Scott Cannon — See Pic

Besides the lovely photo, Nick Cannon also has a hilarious and cute nickname for his son: ‘Z chillin.’

Nick Cannon, 40, took to his Instagram Stories to share a fresh photo of his newborn son Zen Scott on Monday July 19. He came up with a clever play on his name, calling him “Zen.” Nick shared an adorable photo of the newborn lied down on a white blanket and taking a nap. You can CHECK OUT PHOTOS HERE, but it also looks like the Wild ‘N Out host had some fun before taking the sweet photo of his son.

Besides the photo, Nick posted tons of photos and videos of him bonding with his children. In one video his newborn twins, Zion and Zillion were lying side-by-side in front of a turntable, as the actor put headphones on each of them and danced around. The video was set to the tune of “Hey DJ” by The World’s Famous Supreme Team. Nick labeled the two newborns “DJ Z-Mix and DJ Z-illy Dollaz.” The DJ title wasn’t the only nickname that the actor gave his newborn son. Other photos included him carrying his daughter, who his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell had back in December. The other photos of the baby girl included her playing piano with him. In the Instagram Story with Zen, Nick also hilariously said that the newborn goes by “Z Chillin.'”

Zen is Nick’s seventh child. He was born on June 23, 2021. Zen is his first with model Alyssa Scott. He had Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Besides his daughter, Nick also has another son Golden, 4, with Brittany. He also has another pair of twins: Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 51.

Even though Nick has had four children in six months, he has insisted that each child’s birth was intentional. Nick had the rap group City Girls on his Nick Cannon Radio show on July 7. When rapper JT joked that he should “wrap it up” and “protect himself” (i.e. stop having babies), Nick insisted that he was being deliberate in all the kids he’s had. “I’m having kids on purpose,” he said. “I don’t have no accident.” Meanwhile Abby has had fun with motherhood. She posted a video to Instagram on July 3 with her twins, where she lip-synced to an audio that said she was “just living life,” as she cuddled the twins, gave them bottles and breastfed them.