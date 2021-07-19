Pics

Nick Cannon Shares Adorable New Photo Of Newborn Son Zen Scott Cannon — See Pic

Nick Cannon
Shutterstock
Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittney Bell take their son out for a fun day at Disneyland. Nick, was seen taking his girlfriend and baby mama Brittany Bell out for her birthday to the happiest place on earth. The pair were seen strolling around the park with their son Golden around in a stroller as they rode many of the park's rides including space mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Buzz light year ride. Nick was seen keeping his head down and under a hoodie for most of the day and was largely unnoticed even though the park was relatively busy ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Nov 2019 Pictured: Nick Cannon, Golden Cannon, Brittany Bell. Photo credit: Snorlax/ Blisters / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA545958_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer Nick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Nick Cannon Teen Choice Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Besides the  lovely photo, Nick Cannon also has a hilarious and cute nickname for his son: ‘Z chillin.’

Nick Cannon40, took to his Instagram Stories to share a fresh photo of his newborn son Zen Scott on Monday July 19. He came up with a clever play on his name, calling him “Zen.” Nick shared an adorable photo of the newborn lied down on a white blanket and taking a nap. You can CHECK OUT PHOTOS HERE, but it also looks like the Wild ‘N Out host had some fun before taking the sweet photo of his son.

Besides the photo, Nick posted tons of photos and videos of him bonding with his children. In one video his newborn twins, Zion and Zillion were lying side-by-side in front of a turntable, as the actor put headphones on each of them and danced around. The video was set to the tune of “Hey DJ” by The World’s Famous Supreme Team. Nick labeled the two newborns “DJ Z-Mix and DJ Z-illy Dollaz.” The DJ title wasn’t the only nickname that the actor gave his newborn son. Other photos included him carrying his daughter, who his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell had back in December. The other photos of the baby girl included her playing piano with him.  In the Instagram Story with Zen, Nick also hilariously said that the newborn goes by “Z Chillin.'”

Zen is Nick’s seventh child. (Shutterstock)

Zen is Nick’s seventh child. He was born on June 23, 2021. Zen is his first with model Alyssa Scott. He had Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Besides his daughter, Nick also has another son Golden, 4, with Brittany. He also has another pair of twins: Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey51.

Related Gallery

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family -- PICS

Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017
Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Mariah Carey honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 05 Aug 2015
Mariah Carey with Moroccan Scott Cannon Mariah Carey honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 05 Aug 2015

Even though Nick has had four children in six months, he has insisted that each child’s birth was intentional. Nick had the rap group City Girls on his Nick Cannon Radio show on July 7. When rapper JT joked that he should “wrap it up” and “protect himself” (i.e. stop having babies), Nick insisted that he was being deliberate in all the kids he’s had. “I’m having kids on purpose,” he said. “I don’t have no accident.” Meanwhile Abby has had fun with motherhood. She posted a video to Instagram on July 3 with her twins, where she lip-synced to an audio that said she was “just living life,” as she cuddled the twins, gave them bottles and breastfed them.

 