Nick Cannon Rents Out An Entire Water Park For His & Mariah Carey’s Twins, 11, After Welcoming 8th Baby

Nick Cannon, 41, rented out an entire water park for his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The TV host, who just welcomed his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi, documented the fun-filled day with his eldest children on Instagram August 1. “Whole waterpark just to ourselves. It’s the Roc and Roe takeover,” a shirtless Nick said at the start of the video.

The Masked Singer host bravely brought his phone onto a tube with his twins and documented the trio’s ride down a massive waterslide. Nick, Monroe, and Moroccan all screamed and laughed as they had a blast riding down the slide and eventually flew into the water. Afterwards, Nick recorded his children dancing at the waterpark while on cloud nine from the thrill of the waterslide.

Nick and Mariah, 53, welcomed their adorable twins in April 2011 and got divorced a few years later. In a recent interview on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, Nick admitted that he misses his marriage to the legendary singer, calling it “a fairytale.” He also confirmed that, if he “had the opportunity,” he’d get back together with Mariah.

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family: Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018 Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

Nick has really expanded his family since the years he was with Mariah. After Monroe and Moroccan, he’s welcomed six more children with four other women. Nick’s baby mamas include Bre, DJ Abby De La Rosa, actress and model Brittany Bell, and model Alyssa Scott. Sadly, his and Alyssa’s five-month-old son Zen died on December 5, 2021 to a brain tumor.

Bre confirmed that she gave birth to Nick’s eighth child, son Legendary Love, on July 25. She shared photos and a video of her “all natural unmedicated home birth” on Instagram and YouTube. She also thanked Nick for being a “amazing and supportive partner” during her labor.”Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here,” Bre said.