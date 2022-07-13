Nick Cannon Admits He Would Get Back With Mariah Carey: Never Have A Love Like That

Nick Cannon, 41, admitted he will always have a special love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 53, in a new interview. The rapper, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the singer, said what they had was “a fairytale” and he would go back to the relationship without hesitation if it would be the way it was before. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Nick and Mariah were married from 2008 until 2016 and is still Nick’s only marriage he ever had. “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie,” he continued when talking about Mariah on the podcast. “I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

The father-of-seven also said that although he “truly respects” Mariah’s current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, the “Always Be My Baby” crooner will always be his “fantasy love” no matter what. “The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it,” he said about Bryan. “But come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love.”

He concluded his conversation about Mariah by quoting her song. “[She’ll] always be my baby!” he exclaimed, making podcast host Tee laugh. Nick and Mariah got a divorce in 2015, one year after announcing their split, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids, and everything seems friendly between them, according to Nick.

Just a few weeks ago, a source told us that Mariah’s feelings toward Nick, especially now that he confirmed he’s soon welcoming his eighth child, have been kept private. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan (who can be seen with him in the pic above), Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”