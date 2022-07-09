Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”

In the clip, Monroe starts off her runway strut in a cute blue dress and princess tiara. She then makes her way to the edge of the catwalk where she poses for her life like a professional! Next up is Moroccan, who rocks a white satin shirt and shiny purple pants as he gives two peace signs before heading backstage. The pair then come out together on the runway before pushing and shoving each other until they fall on the ground. Mariah, dressed in an animal-print bodysuit, hilariously tries to break up the fake fight.

The “Always Be My Baby” songstress is clearly a doting mom, as she helped put on the whole production for her only two children. For their recent birthday, Mariah proved on point as she gushed about them on social media. “Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life,” she began a double photo post. “Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy.”

Mariah and Nick are clearly co-parenting champs to the adorable twins, and the singer revealed her approach to raising them during an interview last year. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she joked to Us magazine. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference,” she continued. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”