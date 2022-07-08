Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk ‘I’m Right There With You’ After Billionaire Confirms New Twins

On Thursday July 7, Elon Musk confirmed he is the father of twins born to Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in Nov. 2021, via Page Six. And fellow prolific father Nick Cannon is definitely supportive, as the rapper and show host took to Twitter to respond to Elon’s recent tweet about becoming a father again. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Elon, 51, tweeted on July 7 after news of the secret birth broke. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Nick, 41, responded with, “Right there with you my brother!” in a social media reaction destined for maximum exposure.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

The Tesla magnate confirmed rumors that he was the father of twins born a month prior to welcoming a daughter with Grimes, 34, via surrogate. The outlet reportedly congratulated Elon on the new twins, to which he responded “thanks,” then added “Bravo to big families” Elon has now fathered ten children — among them, two sets of twins and a set of triplets. Tragically, Elon’s first child, son Nevada Alexander, (with first wife Justine Wilson), died at just 10 weeks old in 2002 from sudden infant death syndrome, according to The Sun.

He then welcomed twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, also with Justin, in 2004. Vivian, formerly known as Xavier, requested their name be legally changed to reflect their gender identity as female in April. She also dropped the last name Musk, pursuant to her desire to cut ties with her billionaire father. Elon welcomed Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 15, in 2006, also with Justine. He then had a son, X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) on May 4, 2020, with Grimes, as well as his daughter via surrogate, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in late 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is also nearing 10 children, as he currently awaits the births of two more children, bringing his total to nine. The multi-hyphenate has babies on the way with models Bre Tiesi, 31, and Abby De La Rosa, also 31. He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden “Sagon”, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with actress Brittany Bell,34. Abby is already mom to twins Zillion and Zion, 1.

And in a heartbreaking tragedy, he also shares in common the loss of an infant son with Elon. His five-month-old baby, Zen, whom he had with model Alyssa Scott, 26, died of a brain tumor in December 2021.