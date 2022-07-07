Elon Musk Jokes About Helping The ‘Underpopulation Crisis’ After Report He’s Welcomed Twins

Elon Musk, 51, took to his Twitter to say that he was “doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” on Thursday, July 7, in the middle of a fresh scandal. The tweets came after it was reported by Business Insider that he had allegedly welcomed a set of twins with a Neuralink executive in Austin, Texas in November 2021. In a later tweet, he also congratulated followers with “big families.”

Mark my words, they are sadly true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Elon explained that the “underpopulation crisis” could have major impacts. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” he wrote. “Mark my words, they are sadly true.” In another tweet, he seemed to encourage his followers to have many children. “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Elon and the executive’s alleged twins were reportedly born just “weeks” before the SpaceX founder and musician Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The girl named, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk is the couple’s second child. The singer gave birth to their first child, a boy named X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) on May 4, 2020.

I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

It’s worth noting that the Tesla founder is an outspoken advocate for higher birth rates. The pinned tweet on his profile has a chart detailing the U.S. total fertility rate from The Wall Street Journal. “USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years,” he wrote in May.

He has five other children, whom he shares with his first wife Justine Wilson. He’s the proud father of twins Griffin, and Vivian, 18, born via IVF. Last month Vivian, who was born Xavier, filed to change their name to reflect their new gender identity as a female, and to drop the last name of Musk. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife in June, state that Vivian filed for the change because of “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Elon and Justine are the parents to triplets Kai, Damian, & Sax, 15, who were also born via IVF.