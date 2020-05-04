Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Their 1st Child Together: ‘Mom & Baby All Good’

Congratulations! Grimes and Elon Musk are officially parents to a healthy newborn baby after the ‘Entropy’ singer teased the news for months!

Grimes, 32, is officially a new mom! The “California” songstress and her partner of roughly two years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 48, welcomed their first child together after the artist teased the pregnancy for a number of months. He confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, May 4, saying, “Mom & baby all good”. The couple has not yet revealed any further details about their baby.

Grimes kept her fans guessing for months as to the status of her pregnancy, and it all began on Jan. 8. The singer took to social media to post in image on her Instagram account, which featured a small baby bump. In addition, the singer — who is known to share edited photos — had the image of a sleeping fetus photoshopped over her belly. The Vancouver, BC native also seemingly hinted to the baby news in a lengthy comment back to a fan, when she wrote, “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.”

Of course, it wasn’t long before Grimes’s pregnancy was seemingly doubled down on her expectancy in another professional image she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 9. This time around, Grimes posed for the photo with her hair done in long orange braids cascading down her shoulders and torso. What’s more, she wore a black and white blazer that was partially open to reveal her growing stomach! At this point, Grimes appeared to be a few months along. The singer, who wore a plaintive visage, cradled her growing belly in the image captured by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

While Grimes’s pregnancy has been anything but conventional, it’s totally the norm for her. She and Elon actually met over Twitter and bonded over a joke about artificial intelligence, which ignited their romance. In May 2018, the couple made their debut at the Met Gala, where they turned heads in their avant-garde ensembles. Prior to dating Grimes, the Tesla founder was married to Justine Wilson (2000-2008), and twice to actress Talulah Riley (2010-2012, 2013-2016). Elon shares five sons with his first wife Justine, a set of twins and a set of triplets they conceived through in vitro fertilization. Here’s to the happy couple and their new arrival!