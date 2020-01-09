Grimes Shares 1st Full Baby Bump Pic After Revealing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes pleasantly surprised fans with a second baby bump photo in a row! This time, the singer debuted her entire bun in the oven, one day after writing she’s ‘knocked up.’

Grimes left the world wondering if she’s really pregnant, and as if to answer the confusion, she shared yet another baby bump photo on Jan. 9! This time, the picture gave a full look at Grimes’ growing tum. Staying true to the singer’s love of sci-fi (a mutual interest she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk), her baby bump was adorned with mysterious red marks. You can see the photo here. Long orange and black braids cascaded down Grimes’ body, and a floral print blazer was unbuttoned at the stomach to reveal her bun in the oven, which the Canadian native lovingly cradled.

The gorgeous portrait was shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, the same photographer who captured the first baby bump photo that Grimes revealed on Jan. 8! Half of the singer’s tummy was cut off, but the message wasn’t subtle: a computer-generated fetus was edited right on top of Grimes’ tum. It was a reply to one follower, though, which compelled even more fans to send their congratulations.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” Grimes originally responded, referring to her topless state. She added, “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.” That’s right: KNOCKED up.

There has been no official pregnancy confirmation, but many celebrities — even Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang — have issued their congratulatory remarks. There has been no word from Elon, either, save for a tweet on Jan. 9 that read, “I put the art in fart.” Grimes and Elon were most recently seen at the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party at Kourtney’s Calabasas home, and they even made an appearance on Kim’s Instagram feed, standing right by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Quavo and Saweetie! SpaceX’s CEO and music’s cyber pop princess made their public debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.