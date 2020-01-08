Grimes Appears To Reveal She’s Pregnant With Elon Musk’s Baby After Sharing ‘Knocked Up’ Pic

Grimes posted a totally nude photo to Instagram on Jan. 9, which seemed to reveal a small baby bump! The singer further teased a potential pregnancy with a photoshopped fetus over her tummy.

Could Grimes, 31, be expecting her first child with Tesla founder Elon Musk, 48? The indie pop star posted a totally nude photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8 — which you can see here — that showed what appeared to be a small baby bump. In addition, the singer — who is known to share edited pictures — had the image of a sleeping fetus photoshopped over her tummy. The Vancouver, BC native also seemingly hinted at the baby news in a lengthy comment back to a fan, when she wrote, “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.” Fans immediately began flooding her comments with congratulatory messages and speculation, however, she did not seem to respond directly to any others on the re-posted image.

The controversial image — which had her nipples on fully display — was later removed by the social media platform for violating policy. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she said in the same comment. “Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!” Grimes later re-posted an edited version of the image, writing “Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it 😮.”

In the image, the “Genesis” singer had her orange-and-black hear tied into four braids, strategically covering her breasts. She appeared to have a bleeding cut on her chest, as she looked directly into the camera against an aqua green background. A visible tattoo on her right arm was also on display. “Congrats queen! ur child will save the world,” one follower wrote, while another asked “Wait are you pregnant??”

Grimes — who was born Claire Elise Boucher — and Elon made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala after a series of flirty messages were posted on Twitter! “Look, I love him… he’s great,” she said of the Tesla founder to WSJ magazine in a 2019 interview, also adding that he’s a “super-interesting goddamn person.” The couple appear to have kept a low profile since they began dating, however, they were seen attending the glamorous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash at Kourtney Kardashian‘s home on Dec. 24!