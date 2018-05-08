5 Things
Grimes: 5 Things To Know About The Musician Who’s Now Dating Elon Musk
New couple alert! Billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes made their Met Gala debut together as a couple on May 7. Here’s everything we know about his new leading lady!
It’s the first Monday in May, and boy is there a lot to uncover. Aside from the incredible looks, this year’s Met Gala served as an opportunity for couples to put their love on display. In addition to Two Chains’ epic proposal, Elon Musk, 46, officially revealed the new lady in his life by having musician Grimes, 30, as his date for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination themed event. And because we know you’re dying to learn more about Elon’s new lady, we’ve rounded up a few things to know about her! Check them out below.
- Grimes’ real name is Claire Elise Boucher. Claire released her debut album Geidi Primes as Grimes in 2010.
- She describes her genre as “ADD music.” Her music style can be classified as electric, art pop, baroque, ambient, synthpop.
- Grimes has won several awards. In 2013, Claire won a Webby Award for Artist of the Year, and two Juno Awards for Electronic Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She recently won a 2018 Juno Award for Video of the Year.
- Grimes and Elon have been dating for a little over a month. The two reportedly connected via Twitter after Elon planned to make a joke about the complications of artificial intelligence on social media, but discovered Grimes had already made that joke, according to Page Six.
- She plays a variety of instruments. Grimes is known for her vocals, but she is also skilled at playing guitar, bass, drums, violin, and the ukulele. Talk about talent!