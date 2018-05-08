Grimes: 5 Things To Know About The Musician Who’s Now Dating Elon Musk

New couple alert! Billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes made their Met Gala debut together as a couple on May 7. Here’s everything we know about his new leading lady!

It’s the first Monday in May, and boy is there a lot to uncover. Aside from the incredible looks, this year’s Met Gala served as an opportunity for couples to put their love on display. In addition to Two Chains’ epic proposal, Elon Musk, 46, officially revealed the new lady in his life by having musician Grimes, 30, as his date for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination themed event. And because we know you’re dying to learn more about Elon’s new lady, we’ve rounded up a few things to know about her! Check them out below.