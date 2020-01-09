5 Things
Grimes: 5 Things To Know About The Musician Seemingly Pregnant With Elon Musk’s Baby
Billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes seem to be expecting a baby together, as the latter shared a ‘knocked up’ pic of herself on Instagram on Jan. 8.
Musician Grimes, 31, posted a “knocked up” photo of herself on Instagram on Jan. 8, leading to speculation that she’s pregnant with Elon Musk‘s baby. This new comes nearly two years after the Tesla founder, 48, revealed her as the new lady in his life by having her go as his date to the 2018 Met Gala. And because we know you’re dying to learn more about Elon’s pregnant girlfriend, we’ve rounded up a few things to know about her! Check them out below.
- Grimes’ real name is Claire Elise Boucher. Claire released her debut album Geidi Primes as Grimes in 2010.
- She describes her genre as “ADD music.” Her music style can be classified as electric, art pop, baroque, ambient, synthpop.
- Grimes has won several awards. In 2013, Claire won a Webby Award for Artist of the Year, and two Juno Awards for Electronic Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She recently won a 2018 Juno Award for Video of the Year.
- Grimes and Elon have been dating for a while now. The two reportedly connected via Twitter before the 2018 Met Gala, which they went to together. Their connection also came after Elon planned to make a joke about the complications of artificial intelligence on social media, but discovered Grimes had already made that joke, according to Page Six.
- She plays a variety of instruments. Grimes is known for her vocals, but she is also skilled at playing guitar, bass, drums, violin, and the ukulele. Talk about talent!