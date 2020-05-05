See Comment
Hollywood Life

Elon Musk Reveals His Baby’s Strange Name & Puts ‘Tattoos’ On Newborn’s Face — Pic

Elon Musk
Shutterstock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle Tesla Cybertruck, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. The much-hyped unveil of Tesla's electric pickup truck went off script Thursday night when supposedly unbreakable window glass shattered twice when hit with a large metal ball. The failed stunt, which ranks high on the list of embarrassing auto industry rollouts, came just after Musk bragged about the strength of "Tesla Armor Glass" on the wedge-shaped "Cybertruck Tesla Pickup, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla attends SXSW to answer questions from registrants at ACL live Elon Musk at ACL Live, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 11 Mar 2018
Elon Musk talks during the ' Elon Musk in Conversation with Todd Howard' Showcase panel during E3 2019 at the Novo Theatre during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 June 2019. The E3 expo introduces new games and gaming devices and is an anticipated annual event among gaming enthusiasts and marketers. The event runs from 11 to 13 June. Electronic Entertrainment Expo (E3), Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share some new photos of his son, including one with a filter that showed random ‘tattoos’ of words like ‘savage’ on his face, and revealed the interesting name he gave to him after a follower asked.

Elon Musk, 48, gave some new details about his new son, who he welcomed into the world on May 4 with girlfriend Grimes, 32, when he took to Twitter to answer some followers’ questions on May 5, and it included his name. The Tesla CEO revealed the name after a fan asked about it on the social media site and his answer was quite the shocking one since the name is quite unusual. “X Æ A-12 Musk,” he wrote about the name. He also shared two new pics of the bundle of joy, including one that showed him holding him and another that showed a filter with some tattoos of words and drawings like “savage” and a snake over his tiny face.

Since Elon seemed to be having a bit of fun with the filter on his new pride and joy, we’re not sure if the name he gave is the real one or just a cheeky response on his part, but either way he definitely seems to be a proud dad. Many fans quickly congratulated him through exciting tweets and showed their support by welcoming him to fatherhood and calling the baby “beautiful.”

Before Elon became a dad, he and Grimes kept things pretty private throughout her pregnancy. It wasn’t until Jan. 8, that the singer took to Instagram to post a nude photo of herself with a small baby bump. Although she didn’t confirm with words, she did photoshop a photo of a sleeping fetus over her stomach, so it was a clear indication of her baby news.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Elon and/or Grimes share more information on their sweet baby boy. In the meantime, it’s good to know that they are all happy, healthy, and safe!