Elon Musk’s GF Grimes Claims She Has Surgery To Remove The Top Film Of Her Eyes

Wait, does Grimes now have cyborg eyes to match her high-tech boyfriend, Elon Musk? The ‘Pretty Dark’ singer says she underweight surgery to ‘eliminate all blue light’ from her vision. What?

It seems that when your boyfriend is Elon Musk – the 48-year-old technology entrepreneur behind Tesla, Inc., and SpaceX — you get high-tech eyes. At least, that’s what Grimes, 31, implied in a July 15 Instagram post that announced her part of the fall Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign. In a statement that seems like it was taken directly out of William Gibson’s sci-fi classic, Neuromancer, Grimes revealed she has “eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.”

That’s not all that Grimes wrote. “My training is a 360 approach. I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral. From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to ‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions – past, present, and future. In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew, we go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.”

“I then spend 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio where my mind and body are functioning at peak level,” Grimes added, “with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type). I’ve outfitted my studio with the highest grade of red light. It is pretty much 1000 sqf IR Sauna. Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency.”

“I go to bed with a humidifier on,” she wrote at the end of her caption, including the hashtags “#asmc #adidasparley #createdwithadidas #gentrifymordor.” In a statement, Stella McCartney said that Grimes “he perfect embodiment of the adidas by Stella McCartney core values. She is passionate and outspoken protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives,” per Stereogum. HollywoodLife has reached out for some clarity on these claims. While it seems more Minority Report than medically sound for Grimes to get such an implant on her eyes, it wouldn’t be the most ridiculous body modification out there.

While Grimes saying that she eliminated “blue light” to cure her seasonal depression seems like it’s Grade-A, Neal Stephenson-brand sci-fi, it has a foot in reality. The proliferation of blue light, or “blue wavelengths,” through electronic screens could have some severe health issues, according to Harvard Health Publishing at Harvard Medical School. The exposure to this light “suppresses the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences circadian rhythms.” There is a hypothesis that blue light is a potent suppressor of melatonin, and such suppression could lead to irregular sleep, diabetes, and depression.

Does this mean Grimes has some high-tech eyeballs? Maybe? This statement could also be tied to her upcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene. “It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world,” she posted to Instagram in March.

“Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song, ‘we appreciate power,’ introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General Intelligence,” she added. Yeah.