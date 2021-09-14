Elon Musk’s Kids: Meet His 6 Kids From Oldest To Youngest, & Their Moms

While Elon Musk is best-known as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, the CEO has also had many relationships, which have led to six children. Find out more about all of his kids here!

Elon Musk, 50, is one of the most innovative entrepreneurs living today. The billionaire has led many companies throughout his career. Early in his career, he was the CEO of PayPal, but now he’s perhaps best-known for founding the companies Tesla and SpaceX, as well as being an entertaining and controversial celebrity, who has hosted Saturday Night Live and made numerous appearances on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast. While he’s certainly been very busy over the last two decades with companies he’s started, Elon has also found time to have children during some of his relationships. He’s had seven children from three different relationships. Sadly, his first son Nevada Alexander, whom he had with his first wife Justine Wilson, passed away at only 10 weeks old in 2002 from sudden infant death syndrome, via The Sun. Learn more about Elon’s six other children here.

Xavier And Griffin

Following Nevada’s death in 2002, Elon and Justine had a pair of twins in April 2004: Xavier and Griffin, 17. Justine revealed that her five children were born conceived via IVF in a 2017 TedTalk. While very little is known about the twins, their mom revealed that she’d visited an IVF clinic shortly after Nevada’s death in an essay for Marie Claire in 2010. ” I buried my feelings instead, coping with Nevada’s death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later. Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible. Within the next five years, I gave birth to twins, then triplets, and I sold three novels to Penguin and Simon & Schuster,” the author wrote.

Kai, Saxon, And Damian

After the twins, Justine gave birth to triplets (again via IVF) in 2006: Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 15. Like their brothers, very little is known about the triplets, although their dad did respond to a Twitter video in February, when someone shared a video of Damian playing piano for the elderly. The original user had mistakenly said that it was Saxon, but Elon pointed out that it was Damian. Justine and Elon divorced in 2008. The Tesla founder detailed some aspects of his relationship with the kids in a Business Insider op-ed in 2010. “Custody of our five children is split evenly. Almost all of my non-work waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life,” he wrote at the time. After the divorce from Justine, Elon married and divorced actress Talulah Riley twice. Their first marriage lasted from 2010 to 2012, and the second marriage was from 2013 to 2016.

X Æ A-Xii

Elon’s most well-known child was born with his current girlfriend Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) in 2020. The singer gave birth to their son X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) on May 4 (Star Wars day!) of that year. The baby’s curious name immediately prompted questions about how to pronounce it. He revealed that it’s pronounced “X Ash A Twelve” in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. He told the comedian that he offered the “A-Xii” portion of his child’s name as a reference to the “Archangel 12” CIA program, which created the airplane the SR-71.