Grimes & Elon Musk: Why She’ll Be Entitled To Child Support & Possibly Palimony — Lawyers Explain

Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits after three years of dating, but the singer may be entitled to palimony in the state of California, lawyers told HL.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship has come to an end, but the pair will continue co-parenting their one-year-old son, infamously named X Æ A-Xii Musk. Although the couple seemingly never married, the Canadian-born singer will be entitled to financial support from her ex, California family lawyer Joanne Ratinoff told HollywoodLife exclusively.