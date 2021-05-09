Elon Musk Mocks Son’s Name X Æ A-12, His Asperger’s & Weird Tweets In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue — Watch

Elon Musk joked that he’s a ‘wild card’ in a promo earlier this week — and he certainly delivered on that promise! His gorgeous mom Maye Musk also appeared.

Elon Musk, 49, was an unexpected choice to host Saturday Night Live — but the Tesla CEO certainly delivered in his monologue. No topic was off limits, as he confirmed he was the “first person” with Asperger’s to host the series. “It’s an honor to be hosting SNL — and I mean that. Sometimes I when I speak, I have to say ‘I mean that’ at the end because I don’t have a lot of intonation or variation when I speak,” Elon, wearing a sleek black blazer and t-shirt, said on stage. “Which I’m told makes for great comedy. I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” he added.

He went on to poke fun at his confusing, and sometimes controversial tweets. After explaining his “vision for the future,” which includes a “renewable energy future” that would include multiple planets. “Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they? I think if I just posted that on Twitter I’d be fine. But I also post things like, ’60 days after 4/20 again haha,” he joked, sharing a screen grab of an old tweet. “Look I know I sometimes say or post strange things, and to anyone is offended: I reinvented electric cars and am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship!” he reasoned.

Elon’s stunning mom, supermodel Maye Musk, also appeared! The 73-year-old glowed on camera next to her son, absolutely beaming with pride. The jokes didn’t stop there, however, as the SpaceX founder cracked a joke about 1-year-old son X Æ A-12‘s name. “SNL is also a great time to learn more about your host — for example, this is my sons name — it’s pronounced ‘cat running across the keyboard,” he quipped. Elon welcomed his youngest child with girlfriend Grimes, 33, in May 2020. Earlier this week, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Elon was “very eager to make fun of everything” surrounding him — including “jokes about his son’s name.”

Ahead of the episode, elon teased his appearance with several promos ahead of the May 8 episode. He swapped out a traditional face mask for a ‘outlaw’ inspired bandana, where he declared that he’s a “wild car” and that “there’s no telling what I might do.” Miley didn’t seem to mind, as she quipped back: “Same here, no rules.” Cast member Cecily Strong also appeared with the duo, reminding them that the episode was set to air on Mother’s Day weekend. “Fine, we’ll be good…ish,” Elon replied.

In another promo, the show poked fun at Elon’s knowledge in the tech space — reminding the audience that he does not come from an entertainment background. “What’s new with you, Elon?” Miley asked him in another promo. Casually, Elon just had to let her know about his latest success: “I just did a successful rocket launch this week!” the SpaceX founder replied. A deadpan Miley simply replied “Wow” while Cecily added, “Well, I did my laundry.” Not quite the same caliber, but this is Elon Musk after all.

The tech founder is a longtime fan of SNL, and sources close to the show told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Elon didn’t want to be remembered for controversy — but rather being a good host. “Elon is all in because he loves SNL and used to watch it all the time and he wants to be remembered as someone that did a good job and not be known as just a controversy,” the insider said. “Everyone that may have been apprehensive with him before, they are taking him for he has presented them this week, and Elon has been a nice guy to everyone he has interacted with and doesn’t want to cause any trouble. He just wants to have fun,” they also told us.