Elon Musk: 5 Things To Know About The Tesla CEO Being Torched For Call To ‘Free America’

Elon Musk faced intense backlash after tweeting ‘Free America Now’ from safety and stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Here are five things you should know about the Tesla co-founder and CEO.

On April 28, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, 48, took to Twitter with a controversial message to “Free America Now” from stay-at-home orders during the global coronavirus pandemic. Musk faced backlash from Twitter followers, calling him “ridiculous” and questioning his statement. “Wtf, dude, you’re supposed to be a genius,” one Twitter follower commented. Over the course of his career, Musk has made strides in the world of tech, space exploration, and even cars. Here are five things you need to know about Elon Musk.

1) He’s the co-founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. In 2001, Musk began the “Mars Oasis” plan to try and design spacecraft that would build a greenhouse on the Mars. Subsequently, SpaceX was founded in 2002 with the goal “to revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets,” according to its site. One of the privately held companies major accomplishments came in 2012 when its Dragon spacecraft became the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to and from the International Space Station. In 2003, Musk co-founded Tesla, a company working to build cars that run on electricity.

2) He’s known for making strange statements on Twitter. Musk has made it a bit of a habit sharing his thoughts on Twitter, and some of them are often a bit odd. On June 12, 2016, Musk tweeted, “And, no, I’m not an alien…but I used to be one,” leaving many of his followers perplexed. More recently, Musk has been ardently supporting America to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On April 28, Musk also tweeted “Bravo Texas” as the state plans to reopen restaurants, retailers, and other businesses on Friday, May 1.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

3) He’s currently in a relationship with Grimes, who is pregnant. Musk and Grimes revealed that they were in a relationship in May 2018 and appeared together at the Met Gala. In January 2020, the singer revealed that she was pregnant but didn’t cite the child’s paternity, leaving many to believe that Musk was likely the father.

4) He’s been married three times, twice to the same person. Musk’s first wife was Justine Wilson, whom he was married to from 2000-2008. During their marriage, the couple lost their first son at 10 weeks old. They welcomed five more sons through in vitro fertilization — a set of twins and triplets — and currently share custody. Musk married Pride & Prejudice and Westworld actress Talulah Riley in 2010 after two years of dating. The pair divorced in January 2012, but remarried in July 2013, before divorcing again in late 2016.

5) He is the son of famous model Maye Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX co-founder was born on June 28, 1971 to model Maye Musk and Errol Musk. Maye has been a model for over 50 years and has appeared in advertisements for Revlon, Special K cereal, and even appeared in a Beyonce video.