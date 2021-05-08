Elon Musk ‘Eager’ To Mock ‘Everything’ While Hosting ‘SNL’: ‘He Just Wants To Have Fun’

Elon Musk is a longtime ‘SNL’ fan and ‘wants to be remembered as someone who did a good job,’ and not for ‘controversy’ a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The public will see a different side of Elon Musk, 49, when he hosts Saturday Night Live — and the Tesla CEO is “eager” to “make fun” of himself. “Elon has been extremely professional and has completely been on board with sketch ideas and has impressed the cast especially Pete Davidson and Colin Jost,” a source close to the show spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, naming two of SNL‘s best known cast members. Elon, Pete and Colin sat down with show runner Lorne Michaels ahead of the May 8 show, and the group was “on the same page.”

“They had a dinner with Lorne and a few other members of the cast and they are all on the same page and Elon is very eager to make fun of everything, including jokes about his son’s name,” the insider explained, alluding to his baby X Æ A-Xii with singer Grimes, 33. The couple welcomed their 1-year-old son on May 4, 2020. He later confirmed that the correct pronunciation of the name, which is partly inspired by his favorite airplane, is “X Ash A Twelve” in an interview with Joe Rogan.

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a big deal for Elon, who was a long time fan of the series for years before the opportunity came along. Shortly after he was announced as host — alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, 28 — controversy ensued on social media around his past opinions and comments. Many were critical of Lorne’s choice to go ahead with the SpaceX co-founder — but Elon is solely focused on doing a good job during his hosting debt.

HoLy TrInItY 💒🚀 pic.twitter.com/gkGvAu8Ojz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 7, 2021

“Elon is all in because he loves SNL and used to watch it all the time and he wants to be remembered as someone that did a good job and not be known as just a controversy,” the insider also told HL. “Everyone that may have been apprehensive with him before, they are taking him for he has presented them this week, and Elon has been a nice guy to everyone he has interacted with and doesn’t want to cause any trouble. He just wants to have fun,” they concluded. So far, he seems to have hit it off with Miley, who posted several candid posts and photos tagging Elon! Saturday Night Live airs on May 8 at 8 p.m. EST.