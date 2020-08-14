‘Saturday Night Live’: What Lorne Michaels Is Doing To Ensure Season 46 Will Be ‘Normal’

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, TV shows are looking for ways to return to their studios safely. A source spoke to us exclusively about what the future of Saturday Night Live looks like!

Saturday Night Live has been on our TV screens for 45 seasons — and a global pandemic won’t stop next season from going ahead! A source close to the production spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about what the future of the comedy show holds. “[Creator and producer] Lorne Michaels would like nothing more than to have SNL return to the studios in New York,” the source dished. “The at-home stuff was fine but he feels that will wear out its welcome very fast. Now that Jimmy Fallon is back in New York and filming in a more controlled environment, Lorne wants the same thing to go down for SNL.”

The insider also told HL that he hopes things will be as “normal” as possible. “They will likely have no audience and they will have to be very hands-on when they select their celebs and musical acts to host. But with the election coming up, Lorne wants to make sure that the show has as close to normal of an identity as possible,” the source said. “He is very confident that will happen and some hard work is to be done and a lot of sleepless nights but he wouldn’t want it any other way. This season is very important for Lorne and the cast and they are going to try to make it very special.”

Earlier this week, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon returned to his studio at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan, making him the first late-night host to resume studio production. He began his first show back, after presenting via video chat from his home in the Hamptons, by thanking viewers. “As a New Yorker, I want to say thank you to everyone who helped us get back to where we are now,” he began. “And to all the states going through the tough parts right now – our friends in Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, all over the South – I know how hard it is, and I’m not gonna lie to you, it’s rough.”

With an upcoming election, SNL have plenty of material to work with this season! After democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, picked California Senator Kamala Harris, 55, to be his Vice President, Maya Rudolph, 48, who played the role of Kamala on SNL, said she’s love to reprise her role. Bring on season 46!