Elon Musk Tweets He Will Sell His House & ‘Almost All Physical Possessions’ In New Twitter Rant

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce he was ‘selling almost all physical possessions’ and that he would ‘own no house’ in a string of new tweets that left fans befuddled and his partner, singer Grimes, ‘mad.’

One day after he faced backlash for saying America should be ‘free’ from the stay-at-home and quarantine orders across the nation, Elon Musk was back on Twitter with some more…thoughts. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 48, took to his account on May 1 with a string of tweets claiming that he was prepared to sell his house. “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” he initially tweeted. One hour later, he stipulated that the house “cannot be torn down or lose any [of] its soul,” as it was celebrated actor “Gene Wilder‘s old house.” At the same time, Musk tweeted that his pregnant partner, singer Grimes, was not happy with is behavior. “My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me,” he added to the thread. But that wasn’t all.

Throughout the day, Musk began tweeting verses from the Star-Spangled Banner. “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air / Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there / Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave / O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?” he tweeted. A number of Musks’ followers were completely confused by what they were reading, with one Twitter follower saying that Musk was “losing it.” Another commented, “someone take his phone away.” Along with the aforementioned tweets, Musk also tweeted, “Rage, rage against the dying of the light of consciousness.”

The Twitter rant comes one day after Musk took the the social media app on April 30 with the controversial message “free America now,” written in all capital letters. Musk faced swift backlash from a number of Twitter users, who called him “ridiculous.” Another chimed in with the comment, “Wtf, dude, you’re supposed to be a genius.” The tweet has since been pinned to the tech entrepreneur’s profile. But Musk has been an ardent supporter of reopening the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Musk tweeted “Bravo Texas” on April 28 after the state announced that it would begin opening restaurants, retailers, and other businesses on Friday, May 1. While Musk was calling for the country to reopen and claiming that he was selling his possessions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over one million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. As of May 1, over 62,000 lives have been lost as a result of the virus.