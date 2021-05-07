Miley Cyrus & Elon Musk: The Special ‘SNL’ Courtesy She’s Giving Him After Becoming Friends

Elon Musk is perhaps ‘SNL’s most unexpected host in decades — and the Tesla founder has had some ‘deep conversations’ with this week’s musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Elon Musk, 49, is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut this week — and the host has struck up an unlikely friendship with musical guest Miley Cyrus, 27. While Miley has both hosted and performed on past shows, the Plastic Hearts singer has decided she “doesn’t want to take away” from Elon’s first time on the show. “Miley is currently focusing on being just the musical guest. They presented her with a few taped segment ideas but as of this moment she hasn’t filmed anything,” a source close to the Tennessee native tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She doesn’t want to take away from Elon’s hosting gig [and] she wants to stay in her own lane,” the insider explained. “If anything they also brought up a Mother’s Day opener that they are looking to do with the rest of the cast that she might be in on but as of anything else, nothing is at all concrete besides singing,” they also added. Of note, Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus, 53, is currently in New York City with her as she prepares for her return to Studio 8H — nearly a year after her performance fro a special At Home edition during the COVID-19 quarantine.

In addition to rehearsals, the host and musical duo generally film promos together — and Miley and Elon were no exception. “Elon and Miley have been able to do a couple promos and hang out a little bit this week and it has all been friendly, she likes him and he likes her,” our source went on. “They have been involved in some deep conversations on set and around the studio and they have continued to leave those interactions with smiles on their faces, they seem to have become good friends.” Elon’s hosting gig hasn’t been without controversy, as SNL and show runner Lorne Michaels have been hit with plenty of blowback for the choice on social media.

Miley appeared super relaxed next to Elon in a candid photo shared to the Tesla founder and The Kid LAROI‘s Twitter account. The 17-year-old Australian singer — née Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard — rocked a pair of sunglasses as Miley gave a “rock on” hand symbol behind him. Still sporting her throwback mullet, Miley sported a luxe red feather look with tons of gold jewelry. “Guest starring …” Elon wrote in his tweet. Miley recently appeared on The Kid LAROI’s remix of song “Without You,” which could be one of her two performances on May 8.