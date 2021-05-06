See Pic

Miley Cyrus Rocks Colorful Dress In NYC After Brody Jenner Shades Her ‘Gnarly’ Romance With His Ex

Miley Cyrus
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Miley Cyrus stunned in a vintage John Galliano dress ahead of her upcoming ‘SNL’ performance as she stepped out in NYC with mom Tish.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is a vintage queen. The Hannah Montana alum channelled the ’80s as she rocked a vintage John Galliano dress while exiting the Bowery Hotel in NYC’s trendy NoHo area on Thursday, May 6. She paired the colorful, printed dress with a strappy black sandal, pink sunglasses and multiple pieces of gold jewelry including chunky hoop earrings, rings and bracelets.

In true Miley fashion, the blonde was still sporting her throwback mullet that appeared to be sticking up slightly in the front. She finished her look with a cotton printed purse with a colorful orange, black, yellow and green design. Miley was joined by mom Tish Cyrus, who looked equally as stylish in a head-to-toe denim ensemble. The 53-year-old Nashville native rocked a dark wash blazer and and a wide legged pair of jeans, matching daughter Miley with a rose colored pair of wire sunglasses.

Miley’s appearance comes after a new clip from The Hills: New Beginnings showed Brody Jenner, 37, and ex Kaitlynn Carter having a frank discussion about Kaitlynn and Miley’s fling. Brody confessed he was “in shock” after seeing photos of the two women kissing on a boat in Italy back in Aug. 2019. “I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We’ve never talked about it publicly, other than, ‘We weren’t lining up. Things weren’t right,'” Kaitlynn began.

“Granted, you drinking was not the only reason, but I just appreciated when you said that the other night and just took some responsibility in front of everyone,” the blonde went on, as Brody that the “lesbian thing” was “gnarly” — declining to name Miley. “The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” he responded. At the time, Miley had also just split from her ex husband Liam Hemsworth, 31.

Miley’s New York City arrival coincides with her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Plastic Hearts singer will be performing on the controversial episode, hosted by Tesla founder Elon Musk, 49. Miley is no stranger to SNL, appearing on a special SNL At Home episode last May during a nationwide shutdown due to COVID-19.