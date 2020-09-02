Exclusive Interview
Miley Cyrus’ Hair Stylist Reveals How To Recreate Her ‘David Bowie’ Inspired Glam Rock Haircut

Miley Cyrus’ has managed to singlehandedly make the mullet sexy again. Now, her longtime hairstylist Sally Hershberger shares her tips on how to recreate the iconic look at home. 

Miley Cyrus, 27, performed her latest hit “Midnight Sky” — a sultry, disco track — when she rocked the stage at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. Everything about her performance was flawless — right down to her bleach blonde mullet. The business in the front, party in the back style, first gained popularity in the 1970’s glam rock scene, so it fits the mood of her new song perfectly.

Now, celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who created Miley’s modern mullet, shares the inspiration behind the iconic cut and her top tips for recreating the style at home, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It was something that she was drawn to,” Sally explains. “You know she’s always a little bit ahead of her time. I think she was feeling very glam rock which is that whole David Bowie vibe and it just morphed into that.”

Sally, who has been cutting Miley’s hair for years, tells HollywoodLife that this daring cut is one of her favorite looks on the pop star. “She has such beautiful eyes so it really brings out her eyes and it also brings out her lips, you really see her face. And it’s also very edgy, like she is. It’s also very modern but it’s got that David Bowie flare. It just really suits her. She looks good with the length in the back too. I think she looks better with a little hair on the back of her head. I think of all the haircuts it’s my favorite on her.”

Now that the edgy cut is making a comeback, Sally shares her tips for those who want to rock a modern mullet like Miley. “There are different variations of length for it so just really look at your face and see what length will suit you best. You can go shorter in the bangs or a little longer in the back, you can play with it to suit your face.”

But, Sally warns, this cut is a commitment. “I think anybody can pull it off but it’s really more about what you wear with it. The clothes are really crucial. If you’re going to have this cut you need to be very fashionable, you need to be glam rock and into fashion for this look to really work.”

When it comes to styling your mullet Sally says the right products are key. “I always use my 24K Supreme Body Volumizing Mousse. I start with that and then I end it with my 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm. Those are the two key things to get it looking right.
“I always put the mousse in when her hair is wet and then sometimes we will just let it dry like that and then as it dries I will put in the balm. The mousse gives your hair holding power and a bit of guts, so it’s not just lying there flat on your head. And the balm gives it shine and separation.
“You can put the balm in when it’s wet or dry. If we’re going for a sleek look I will use the mousse and then sometimes I will use my a little bit of my 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil. Just a little bit of oil blows it out really nicely. After you blow it out, then you flat iron it.”
If you are ready to take the plunge and get a modern mullet like Miley, Sally suggests taking a picture to your hairstylist to avoid any confusion. “I think a picture really shows the look best.  For me pictures are the best because when people try to describe things sometimes it gets a little confusing. That’s why a photograph is always the best. So  bring in your favorite Miley mullet pic and show your hairdresser.”