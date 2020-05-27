Miley Cyrus Buzzcuts BF Cody Simpson’s Hair So They Can Have Matching Mohawks 

Talk about relationship goals. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have matching mohawk hairstyles after she gave him a haircut on May 26! She shared a cute, behind the scenes photo that showed her buzzing his blonde locks.

Cody Simpson has a new do’ and it’s courtesy of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus! The “Slide Away” singer, 27, can now add hairdresser to her resume after she gave the Aussie musician, 23, a mohawk cut on Tuesday night. She shared a black and white photo during the glam session to her Instagram Stories.

“Matching mohawks,” Miley wrote under the photo. She’s pictured holding a pair of black electronic clippers with Cody’s blonde hair hanging through the blades. Meanwhile, he’s sitting down shirtless with half of his face in the shot. Now, the bleach blonde couple is proudly sporting matching hairstyles. But, fans are still waiting for a post-haircut photo of them.

Após fracasso no ramo dos sorvetes Miley Cyrus ataca como barbeira! pic.twitter.com/1ojryitXMN — Posta Miley Brasil (@PostaMiley) May 27, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cody has trusted Miley with his look. She directed and styled Cody in the new music video for his song, “Captain’s Dance With The Devil”. Miley helped channel his poetry alter-ego, Prince Neptune, in a sailor’s uniform affixed with a Chanel broach. In the vintage-inspired video, Cody is eventually dresses in full-on drag, which includes fishnet stockings and a velvet dress with gaudy jewels. He also rocks a bold red lip and matching acrylic nails.

Miley, who’s known to switch up her hair color and cuts, debuted a choppy mullet on Instagram in January. She called it her “modern mullet,” which is a do’ she actually predicted would come back in style.

The Disney alum shared a throwback video from a past interview on Instagram, in which she was asked, “Do you think the mullet will ever make a comeback?” Miley replied, “If it’s edgy, not like the country version — but if it’s edgy and spiked more, I think it’s actually kind of cool. I think it’s kinda gonna start to come back.” She captioned the clip declaring, “The mullet is officially back when ‘08 Miley says so….. perioTTTTT”