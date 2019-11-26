Miley Cyrus Debuts Platinum Blonde Shag Haircut – Before & After Pics

Miley Cyrus just shocked us all when she debuted a new platinum blonde shag haircut on Nov. 25 & she looks unrecognizable!

Miley Cyrus, 27, chopped off all of her hair, debuting a platinum blonde shag haircut, and we are freaking out. The singer has been rocking the same dirty blonde shoulder length hair with front bangs for the past year, so we were totally surprised when she debuted the new cut. She posted a selfie to Instagram on November 25 of her hairstyle, which was cut by hairstylist Sally Hershberger. Miley’s new look is super short ending at the tops of her shoulders, while the hair is framed around her head. She added longer front bangs to her face, which cover most of her forehead and there are super short layers in the front. Not only is her new haircut super short and ’80s, but she also dyed her hair a fresh platinum blonde. Miley is seriously the only person who could pull off this haircut and she actually manages to make it work.

Miley is just one of the many celebrities who has been switching up their hairstyle recently. Some of our fave stars have been debuting hair makeovers for fall and just the other day Gwen Stefani, 50, revealed a super short bob haircut and blunt front bangs for The Voice on November 19. The gorgeous singer left her platinum blond locks down in beach waves, while her new bangs completely covered her forehead. Her stunning makeover was done by hairstylist, Robert Vetica, using Leonor Greyl products and Harry Josh Pro Tools.

Aside from Miley and Gwen, Bella Hadid, 23, showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on Friday, November 15.

