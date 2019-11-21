Gwen Stefani’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Short Bob Haircut & Blunt Bangs – Before & After Pics

Gwen Stefani looked absolutely amazing when she debuted a short new bob haircut & blunt front bangs on ‘The Voice.’

Gwen Stefani, 50, rarely switches up her long platinum blonde hair, so we were totally surprised when she debuted a super short bob haircut and blunt front bangs for The Voice on November 19. The gorgeous singer left her platinum blond locks down in beach waves, while her new bangs completely covered her forehead. Her stunning makeover was done by hairstylist, Robert Vetica, using Leonor Greyl products and Harry Josh Pro Tools. While we absolutely loved Gwen’s new hairstyle, it was likely just a wig considering Debra Messing commented on Robert’s Instagram of Gwen, writing, “I want that wig!!!!,” and Robert liked it. Gwen completed her glam for the evening with super long, voluminous lashes and an extra thick black cat eyeliner with white eyeliner on her bottom water lines. A metallic gold smokey eye and a sparkly bronze lip completed her glam for the evening done by Gregory Arlt.

Since debuting her fun new bob hairstyle, Gwen has already managed to go back to her long hair as she showed off a gorgeous shoulder-length cut the following day, on Nov. 20. Even if Gwen’s bob and bangs were just a wig, she still managed to pull off the look perfectly and we wouldn’t mind seeing her with the permanent look.

Gwen isn’t the only celebrity who has been switching up their hairstyle this season and tons of stars have been debuting makeovers lately. Hilary Duff, 32, just debuted a new set of bangs as well, when she posted a photo of herself filming for Lizzie McGuire on Nov. 18. Aside from Gwen and Hilary, Bella Hadid, 23, debuted a short, chin-length bob haircut at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on Friday, Nov. 15.

