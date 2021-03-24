‘Hannah Montana’ Cast Then & Now: See Miley Cyrus & More All Grown Up After 15 Years

Sweet niblets! ‘Hannah Montana’ is officially 15 years old today. Take a look at the beloved Disney Channel cast then and now.

Ready to feel old, millennials? Hannah Montana premiered 15 years old today in 2006. The Disney Channel series became a global phenomenon and made Miley Cyrus a household name. Hannah Montana chronicled the adventures of Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as the teenage pop star Hannah Montana.

Miley and most of her co-stars were just kids when they started out on Hannah Montana. Now nearly two decades later, the stars of Hannah Montana are all grown up now. Find out what the cast is up to these days.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, 28, became a global star and teen idol when she began playing Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series in 2006. The show ran for 4 seasons and ended in 2011. Miley also portrayed the character in the 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.

She has released several albums since Hannah Montana, including Bangerz, Plastic Hearts, and more. Some of her hit songs include “The Climb,” “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Can’t Be Tamed,” and “Wrecking Ball.”

She starred in the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song. That’s where she met Liam Hemsworth. Miley served as a coach on The Voice for two seasons. She returned to acting in a 2019 episode of Black Mirror.

Miley started dating Liam in 2009. They got engaged in 2012, but they broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2016 and married in 2018. They split the next year, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020. Miley has also dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, Stella Maxwell, and Cody Simpson. She came out as pansexual in 2015.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus, 59, starred as Miley Stewart’s dad, Robby Ray, on Hannah Montana. During his time on the show, Billy Ray joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 4. He came in 5th place. After Hannah Montana ended in 2011, Billy Ray continued to release music. He has released 5 studio albums since 2011. He also starred in the CMT sitcom Still the King from 2016 to 2017.

Billy Ray was notably featured in the 2019 remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” In January 2021, the “Old Town Road” remix broke the record for the most certifications a song has ever received after its 14th platinum certification.

In 2020, Billy Ray spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife and admitted that there was talk of a Hannah Montana prequel centering around his character. “They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” Billy Ray told us. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back.”

Emily Osment

Emily Osment, 29, starred as Hannah/Miley’s best friend Lilly Truscott on the hit Disney Channel series. She also starred in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Over the years, she’s appeared in films like The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It, Dadnapped, Cyberbully, Christmas Wonderland, and more.

She notably starred in the Freeform series Young & Hungry from 2014 to 2018. Her FOX series Almost Family ran for one season. She’s had major recurring roles on The Kominsky Method and Mom. Emily is currently in production on the Netflix animated series DeadEndia.

Mitchel Musso

Mitchel Musso, 29, played Hannah/Miley’s best friend Oliver Oken. In addition to playing Oliver, Mitchel also voiced Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. He also starred on Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars on Disney Channel. He released his self-titled debut album in 2009.

He recently reprised the role of Jeremy in the 2020 movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. His next role is in the TV series The Rise.

In 2011, Mitchel was charged with two counts of drunken driving, TMZ reported. He later pleaded no contest to one count of having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08. He was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, a fine, and had to complete alcohol education classes. “In becoming an adult, I have learned first hand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward,” he told E! Online. “I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past.”

Jason Earles

Jason Earles, 43, starred as the wacky and hilarious Jackson Stewart, Miley’s older brother, on Hannah Montana. After Hannah Montana ended, Jason went on to star in the TV show Kickin’ It, which ran from 2011 to 2015. He’s also had roles on WTH: Welcome to Howler, Mood Swings, and Hotel Du Loone. He recently appeared on an episode of Just Roll With It in 2020.

Jason was married to Jennifer Earles from 2002 to 2013. He married Katie Drysen in 2017.

Moisés Arias

Moisés Arias, 26, played the fan-favorite character Rico on Hannah Montana. After a recurring role in the first season, Moises became a series regular.

After Hannah Montana, Moises starred in the 2013 film The Kings of Summer, Despicable Me 2, Ender’s Game, Five Feet Apart, Pitch Perfect 3, and more. He recently starred in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island. His next movies include Samaritan, American Murderer, and The Things They Carried.