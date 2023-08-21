Miley Cyrus Recreates Beloved ‘Hannah Montana’ Finale Meme: Watch

The singer was promoting her almost released nostalgic single, 'Used to Be Young,' when the epic moment happened in an interview.

Miley Cyrus, 30, is getting set to release her new single, “Used to Be Young,” on Aug. 25, and she recreated an iconic kiss her character gives in the finale of her previous Disney show, Hannah Montana, in an epic new video from her upcoming ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). The singer and actress was sitting down and watching clips from the beloved show, when she described one scene, which became an iconic meme, and talked about her thoughts. “Hannah’s for kids. Miley’s for grown ass men in heels,” she first said in the clip, which can be seen below.

“So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana,” she added, before playing a clip in which a younger Miley can be seen blowing the smooch as she leaves her fictional house one last time. “The drama,” she then joked while imitating the kiss. The show’s popular vocal transition then began to play before Miley said, “This is how I say goodbye to everyone now,” and recreated the vocal riff.

Once the video was posted on Miley’s Twitter account, fans began reacting to her incredible recreations. “NOT MILEY DOING HANNAH MONTANA,” one fan wrote alongside the happy tears emoji and a pink heart. “SHES DOING THE OUTRO OMFGAKFNKWKGKEKFNKDKCKDKFKFK,” another shared. “NOT THE HANNAH MONTANA MEME,”  third wrote with crying emojis.

Miley starred as the title character on Hannah Montana from 2006 until 2011. Since then, she’s had a very successful solo music career with many hit songs and memorable performances. One of her most memorable performances was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when she wore a latex bikini and twerked while wearing a giant foam finger piece over one hand. She was joined by singer Robin Thicke, whom she happily twerked on.

Some of Miley’s biggest hit songs include “Party in the USA,” Wrecking Ball,” and “We Can’t Stop.” In addition to her performances, she’s filmed some eye-catching music videos, including the one for “Wrecking Ball.” The talented superstar swung naked from a literal wrecking ball while belting out the 2013 anthemic song.

