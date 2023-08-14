Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic VMAs Look To Tease Upcoming New Song: Photos

Miley Cyrus appears to be gearing up for a new song that flashes back to her wild days. And what better way for Miley, 30, to tease the song than to recreate the look from one of her craziest nights ever. Posters of the former Disney Channel star have been popping up around the country ahead of the release of “Used To Be Young,” and in some of the posters Miley appears to be recreating her iconic outfit from the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. It was an infamous moment in Miley’s career when she wore a latex bikini while she twerked on Robin Thicke on stage ten years ago.

Posters for Miley Cyrus with lyrics from “Party in the USA”, “Wrecking Ball” and “Used To Be Young” have been spotted on the streets of USA. pic.twitter.com/JNva2azc2p — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 14, 2023

Miley Cyrus appears to reference her iconic 2013 #VMAs look in new teaser poster for “Used to Be Young”. pic.twitter.com/ERIejopHnL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 14, 2023

Miley’s new posters also feature lyrics from several of her past hit songs including “Party In The USA” and “Wrecking Ball” to tease “I Used To Be Young.” The former Hannah Montana actress has her hair down in the posters, unlike when she wore space buns at the 2013 VMAs. Another poster of Miley features lyrics from her newer hit song “Flowers,” next to a lyric from her upcoming song that she’s expected to announce soon.

🚨| NEW MILEY CYRUS ‘USED TO BE YOUNG’ POSTERS SPOTTED. pic.twitter.com/l24ZURXOfh — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) August 14, 2023

“Used To Be Young” will be Miley’s first song to come out since her latest album Endless Summer Vacation was released March 10. Miley previously teased the mysterious new song in her interview with British Vogue in May. The “Slide Away” singer explained that a songwriter approached her with the idea for a club track, which inspired her to write a song about her past partying days.

“It was like, you know, the standard f***** up in the club track. And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum,’ ” she said. “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved,” Miley added.

In that same interview, Miley shared four lines from the lyrics for “Used To Be Young” as a quick teaser for her fans. “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” she said. Now, fans are waiting for Miley to take to social media to officially announce “Used To Be Young.”