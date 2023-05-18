Miley Cyrus Finally Reveals If ‘Flowers’ Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus had an expert response to the speculation that her song “Flowers” is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The 30-year-old singer did an interview for British Vogue‘s June cover story and was asked if her 2019 breakup with Liam, 33, inspired her hit song from her album Endless Summer Vacation. “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” Miley said. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

It’s been speculated that many of the songs from Miley’s new album, including “Flowers” and “Jaded”, are about her ex. Miley never confirmed, or denied, that her ex inspired the lyrics in the album. But in this new interview, Miley denied that any of her recent music is about her relationship with Liam. “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she explained. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

As for “Flowers,” Miley revealed that she originally wrote the single “in a really different way.” She said that “the chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’ ” Miley added, “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

Miley and her ex-husband met when they were merely teenagers, but privately got married in 2018. Within one year they opted to call it quits once and for all on their decade-long romance. A year after the split, Miley appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and admitted that her and Liam’s divorce was “traumatizing” for her. But, Miley explained that her perspective on the breakup changed as more time passed. “Now I’m in a place where I look at it and love it and respect it,” Miley said in the August 2020 interview. “The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time of my life,” she added.

Since the split, Miley has found love again with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando. They’ve been dating since 2022 and Miley seems so happy with him. Meanwhile, Liam has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since around the end of 2019.