Liam Hemworth Admits Years Dating Miley Cyrus Were ‘Stressful’ & Why He Feels ‘Balanced’ Now

More than seven months after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reveals that living under a microscope ‘really got’ to him, but he’s now feeling ‘levelheaded’ and peaceful.

“For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me,” said Liam Hemsworth, 30, when talking with Men’s Health about how his life as a Hollywood insider put him “constantly under a microscope.” The Hunger Games star and ex-husband of Miley Cyrus, 27, opened up in the “Strength Issue” (on newsstands Apr. 21) about how he’s been able to find peace while also living in that spotlight. “Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something…because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false. There are times when you want to speak up, and there are other times when it’s not worth it, because you’re just going to draw more attention to it, and then it’s better to just not think about it and let it all wash away.”

“These days, I don’t want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff,” he said. “I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.” As to how Liam enjoys “life as much as possible,” he revealed that earlier in the interview. “Appreciating the little things. It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go.”

“Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person and … Honestly, the past six months . . . I’d say exercise and fitness is a big thing for me to just feel balanced and levelheaded,” he said. This is as close as Liam gets to mentioning Miley in the interview. He filed for divorce in August 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences,” shortly after she was seen making out with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlyn Carter. Liam and Miley finalized the divorce at the end of January. Since the split, Miley has moved on from Kaitlyn to start up a romance with Cody Simpson. Liam has also moved on and began seeing model Gabriella Brooks in December 2019.

He’s also developed a passionate relationship with his workout routine. Liam’s biceps are bigger than those belonging to his brother, Chris Evans, and he credits his upcoming movie, Most Dangerous Game, for the makeover. “I went into a job [Most Dangerous Game] at the end of last year that was extremely physical,” he told Men’s Health. “I spent most of the project running and getting beaten up. It was just brutal. I leaned out a lot. Running is so jarring. Your knees, your ankles, your lower back. After that I teamed up with Jason Walsh, who owns Rise Nation in West Hollywood. We do high-intensity stuff, a mix of calisthenics, sled pulls, sled pushes, and lots and lots of free weights.”