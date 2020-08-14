Miley Cyrus Reveals She Felt ‘Villainized For Moving On’ After Liam Hemsworth Split: ‘That’s Not Acceptable’

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus appeared on the popular ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, spilling all the tea about her ‘amazing’ relationship with Liam Hemsworth. However, she also got real about the fallout from their divorce.

Miley Cyrus just got very candid! One year after her highly publicized split from longtime beau Liam Hemsworth, the former Disney Channel star opened about their relationship. The 27-year-old sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper to talk all things sex and dating. “At first when I got out of my long time relationship and it didn’t work…that was really like traumatizing,” Miley confessed. However, her perspective has since changed.

“Now I’m in a place where I look at it and love it and respect it,” Miley revealed, and reflected even more on her decade-long romance with Liam, whom she met on the set of their movie The Last Song in 2009. “The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time of my life,” she added.

What was not amazing was the public backlash she faced after beginning a relationship with Cody Simpson a few months after her breakup with Liam. “I feel like as a woman, I felt like I was villainized for moving on. I really think that’s not acceptable,” Miley vented, and pointed out A-list celebrity men like George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp who “had gone through women” but were celebrated for their dating resumes.

Being labeled a sexual person doesn’t bother Miley, though. “I would’ve much rather the public, like I guess, villainize me because of for my sexuality,” Miley admitted. “But they tried to make me seem disloyal which is so against my f–king character…my character is my everything, that is my foundation, what I thrive on.”

The singer, who just dropped a new song “Midnight Sky”, also revealed she lost her virginity to the hunky Australian actor at the age of 16. “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” she quipped (and no, that ex was not Nick Jonas, whom Alexandra couldn’t resist bringing up).

Miley and Liam split in late 2019, and their divorce was finalized on Jan. 28, 2020. In the paper work, which was filed by Liam, he cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason for the split. The breakup came just eight months into their marriage, however the pair dated on-and-off for a decade, dating back to when they were teens filming the Disney flick The Last Song. The duo moved on with other partners, but just hours before the Call Her Daddy podcast dropped, it was reported that Miley and Cody split!

They “officially called it quits on their relationship” within the “last few weeks,” according to the TMZ report that broke on Aug. 13. While that may have come as a surprise, Miley went on to declare that she “doesn’t belong to anyone” in her “Midnight Sky” music video.

However, just shy of two weeks before the video’s release, Cody gushed about how “in love” he was with Miley! “In love with my best friend,” the Australian heartthrob wrote in the caption of a sweet selfie he posted of the pair posing in a car. They had been pretty much inseparable since they were first linked romantically in Oct. 2019, and even adopted rescue dog Bo amid their quarantine in Los Angeles.

Cody had also dedicated some poems to Miley in the book Prince Neptune: Poetry & Prose (before the breakup news, of course). “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life…she is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he gushed to The Sydney Morning Herald in April. “Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”