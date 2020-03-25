Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Snuggle Up In Quarantine Selfie With Her New Adopted Dog

Miley Cyrus’ sweet rescue pooch, Bo, made his debut on Cody Simpson’s Instagram! The German shepherd mix was actually named after someone special in Miley’s family.

World, meet Bo! Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, have taken a sweet rescue pup under their wing during a time when adoptions are critical. Cody shared a roundup of photos introducing the young German shepherd mix on March 25, which included a family portrait: Miley, Cody and Bo all cuddling together in the grass. “Baby boy Bo,” Cody captioned the Instagram slideshow. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian singer added, “Stay safe everyone.”

Bo looked right at home amid these music lovers! The pup posed for a picture by Cody’s guitar and amp setup, and lounged by an acoustic guitar and typewriter (presumably Cody’s, given that he’s a poet) in another shot. It’s easy to see why Bo looks so natural by instruments, considering the origin of his name!

The pooch was actually given the nickname Miley’s dad, country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, had in high school! Miley revealed this fun fact on the March 23 episode of her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley, which she launched to cheer up fans amid the current health crisis. Miley’s special guest for that episode was Melissa Bacelar, the owner of The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, where Miley adopted Bo!

From playing with Bo to live streaming on Instagram, Miley and Cody know how to keep themselves occupied during quarantine time. They make it look fun, too — for instance, Cody demonstrated his impeccable “worm” dance for Instagram fans on March 19. A day before that, Miley hilariously confessed to her Instagram followers that she wore the same sweatpants for five days straight! Can Miley and Cody adopt us into their little quarantine family, too?