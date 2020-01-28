Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce: Couple Legally Splits 5 Months After He Filed Docs

It’s official: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no longer married. The exes reportedly finalized their divorce on January 28, five months after Liam filed the documents.

Five months after announcing their split, Miley Cyrus, 27, and Liam Hemsworth, 30, have legalized their divorce, according to TMZ. The ex-spouses, who married in December 2018 after nearly a decade together on-and-off, reportedly worked out the terms of their settlement in December 2019, but the divorce documents have not been made public. Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 citing “irreconcilable differences,” shortly after Miley was spotted making out on a yacht with Brody Jenner‘s ex-wife, Kaitlyn Carter. Miley denied cheating allegations, stating that she and Liam had privately broken up.

Both parties have since moved on to new relationships — Miley, with longtime friend Cody Simpson, and Liam, with model Gabriella Brooks. Just days before their finalized divorce was announced, on January 28, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Hunger Games star “would always love Miley” despite their failed relationship. “Liam misses Miley a lot. He will always love her and she’ll always love him. They split because [Liam] realized as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley, either,” the source explained. “They both really wanted to live their lives differently.”

Miley is happy in her relationship with Cody, whom she began dating in October 2019, but a source close to the “Mother’s Daughter” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was still dreading the day her marriage would be officially over. “It’s not something she can get over instantly,” the insider said. “There are still emotions to process.” But Miley’s been channeling her grief into healthy outlets: creative projects and self career. In fact, the situation has inspired her to write new music. Cody’s helping her with the music, too, which the source said is “huge, because it’s almost like speaking another language [that] connects them on a deep level.”