Liam Hemsworth Will ‘Always Love’ Miley Cyrus But Is ‘Truly Happier’ 5 Mos. Since Split

Liam Hemsworth still ‘misses’ Miley Cyrus ‘a lot,’ even though they’ve both moved on to new lovers. Although the ‘love’ for one another is still there, a source explains what differences led them to split.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and Miley Cyrus, 27, did what’s best for themselves by ending their eight-month marriage, and Liam “truly is happier now,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Regardless, Liam “misses Miley a lot” and “he will always love her and she’ll always love him,” the insider reveals, five months after the couple rocked fans with news of their separation in Aug. 2019. But mutual feelings of love don’t always equate to a successful marriage, which was Liam and Miley’s case, according to our insider.

“They split because [Liam] realized as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley, either,” our source explains. “They both really wanted to live their lives differently.” These differences didn’t just exist between Liam and Miley, either; their families hail from very different backgrounds.

“[Liam’s] family helped him take the step in divorce and has really supported him. They’re all very traditional and always felt Miley and her family were more out there. His parents never saw what he saw,” our source tells us. Growing up, Liam’s parents worked in the traditional workforce in Australia, whereas Miley was born right into a famous family (her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is the country singer renown for singing “Achy Breaky Heart”).

Despite these differences, Liam and Miley had a connection that spanned across an on-again, off-again relationship (and two engagements) that began not long after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. It was the Woolsey Fire that devastated Malibu’s community in Nov. 2018 and along with it, Liam and Miley’s old house, that made them hear wedding bells though. “The fires brought them closer together. When they lost everything, they leaned on one another and that’s why they got married how and when they did,” our source adds, referring to the surprise wedding between Miley and Liam in Dec. 2018. “She decided when her house burned down she felt out of control and it brought them closer together, and had this epiphany about what was important in life…she wanted to ensure that they’d always be together forever.”

Now, Liam and Miley are in happy and fun relationships! Liam was seen kissing Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21, at Byron Bay Beach in their home country on Jan. 14, after Liam was photographed bringing the Sydney University graduate to lunch with his parents in Dec. 2019. Likewise, it’s been an ongoing PDA fest between Miley and her friend-turned-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, ever since they linked up in Oct. 2019. We’re delighted for both Liam and Miley!