Liam Hemsworth Kisses New GF In Australia After Miley Celebrates BF Cody Simpson’s Birthday

Liam Hemsworth’s rumored romance with Gabriella Brooks is heating up fast! The actor and the 21-year-old model were spotted kissing on the beach in Australia on Jan. 12. They were all smiles in their swimsuits, and even took their PDA into the ocean!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks spent their Sunday kissing in the sand at Byron Bay Beach in Australia. The actor, who turned 30 today, and the model, 21, shared a few kisses and got cozy on a white blanket, as seen in photos by Australian news outlet, New Idea, which also included video footage of the pair’s PDA in the sand. They were all smiles during their beach date, just one month after the two were first spotted together in Byron Beach. — An outing in which Liam presumably introduced Gabriella to his family and friends.

Liam was pictured looking chiseled in a pair of colorful board shorts. He sported a beige baseball cap and black sunnies in some shots, and in other snaps, he face was fully exposed. Meanwhile, Gabriella showed off her amazing figured in a striped bikini. In other PDA photos, Liam can be seen with his right hand on Gabriella’s behind while stepping into the ocean.

The rumored romance has been taking place in Byron Bay, which is located on the north coast of New South Wales, since December. It was on December 13, that fans first got a glimpse of Liam’s first potential girlfriend, following his split from ex-wife, Miley Cyrus. Liam and Gabriella were photographed having lunch with his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on December 13, where they greeted her with warm hugs and smiles. Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, has a massive home in Byron Bay as well.

While Liam and Gabriella’s relationship status is unknown, it’s evident that some sort of romance is blossoming. Neither star has commented on the relationship reports.

Fans of the Aussie actor will know that Liam was previously married to Miley, 27, who he dated on and off for 10 years after meeting on the set of the 2009 movie The Last Song. The two split in August after less than eight months of marriage. Liam and Miley, who tied the knot in a small ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, reached a divorce settlement at the end of December. They had no children together.

Before Gabriella, Liam was previously linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October. Meanwhile, Miley has moved on with Australian, singer Cody Simpson. The singers recently celebrated Cody’s 23rd birthday on January 11.