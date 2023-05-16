Miley Cyrus Goes Topless In Bed In Video For Liam Hemsworth Breakup Song ‘Jaded’

Two months after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, the songstress went topless and wore nothing but denim pants in her new music video for “Jaded”, released May 16. While she rolled around in a massive white bed, Miley chanted the lyrics, “Now I’ve had time to think it over / We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury.” Many of her fans have speculated that the song is about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 33, who she was married to from 2018 until 2020.

The former The Last Song co-stars’ romance began amid the filming of the 2009 film and was off and on until their divorce. Later in the music video, the blonde beauty swapped her jeans for a sexy metallic gold swimsuit and sunglasses amid classic California palm trees. “And it’s a f****** shame that it ended like that / You broke your own heart, but you’d never say that,” she continued singing while in the high-cut swimsuit. Interestingly, Miley captioned her May 12 photo in the same look with the same lyric, seemingly throwing shade at her ex.

A couple of the Hannah Montana alum’s other looks featured a stunning cut-out black swimsuit and a sparkly black coned bra top. Miley styled her looks with a pair of on-trend Chanel sunglasses, gold high heel pumps, and a few gold earrings. Soon after Miley shared the video, many of her fans flooded her Instagram announcement with their reactions. “SONG OF THE SUMMER,” one admirer declared, while another added, “she served so hard.” Even Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, couldn’t help but comment, “Hot.”

The “Flowers” hitmaker has been teasing the release of the new music video since she first posted a photo of herself in the gold bikini on May 5. At the time, Miley was celebrating the success of the album’s lead single, which has impressively surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. “Thanks a billion. I love you,” she captioned the clip at the time. Endless Summer Vacation is Miley’s eighth studio album and follows her 2020 album, Plastic Hearts. Her 2020 album also features a track titled “WTF Do I Know,” notably also speculated to be about Liam.



Liam and his ex-wife met when they were merely teenagers, but privately got married in 2018. Within one year they opted to call it quits once and for all on their decade-long romance. At the time of their split, one of Miley’s reps confirmed their divorce to US Weekly. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read in Aug. 2019. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Miley has since moved on and has been linked to Maxx Morando, since the later part of 2022, while Liam has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since around the end of 2019.