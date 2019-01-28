Liam Hemsworth Raves Over Married Life With Miley Cyrus: ‘It’s The Best’ & ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Married live is going well for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth — and he dished all about it in his first interview since the wedding on Jan. 26. Of course, he said the sweetest things EVER!

“It’s the best,” Liam Hemsworth gushed to Entertainment Tonight about being married to Miley Cyrus at the G’Day USA Gala on Jan. 26. “It’s the best. I feel so very lucky to be with someone like her. It’s great. Very lucky.” Miley and Liam tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Dec. 23, and the G’Day USA Gala was their first official event as a married couple. Liam was honored with the Excellence in Film Award at the gala, and of course, Miley was by his side to show her support throughout the evening.

During his acceptance speech, Liam gave Miley the sweetest shoutout, calling her his “beautiful wife” in front of the crowd. The 26-year-old was totally flattered by the mention, and urged him to, “Tell me more about me!” as he tried to move on with the speech. Liam raved that Miley is a “sweet, sweet angel,” and then joked that he’d tell her more “later.” OKAY, are these two actually perfect or what?! The marriage between the two has been a long time coming, as Miley and Liam first got together way back in 2009 while filming The Last Song.

The pair got engaged in 2012, but called it off just over a year later. They spent about two years apart before reconciling at the end of 2015, with their on-again romance being made public during a New Year’s trip to Australia at the beginning of 2016. For most of that year, they stayed under the radar, but as time has gone on, they haven’t been shy about showing off their love.

After the couple’s intimate wedding, it was rumored that Miley might be pregnant, but she quickly shot down the reports on social media. “I’m not egg-xpecting but it’s ‘eggcelent’ to hear everyone is ‘so happy for us,'” Miley joked. “We’re happy for us too!” LOL! For now, it looks like these two will just enjoy being newlyweds on their own!