Liam Hemsworth Officially Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus After 8 Mos. Of Marriage

Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce after separating from wife Miley Cyrus, according to a new report, August 21. The actor cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ in LA.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are over for good. The actor, 29, has filed for divorce from the singer, 26, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ on Wednesday, August 21. Liam reportedly filed the papers in Los Angeles, just 11 days after a rep for Miley confirmed that the couple had decided to “separate,” in a statement on August 10.

Luckily, the now ex-couple had a prenup, TMZ reports, meaning their individual earnings since the marriage will remain separate — therefore avoiding money disputes, sources connected to the pair tell the site. Additionally, the exes did not have children, so a custody battle won’t be an issue.

While Liam and Miley’s separation was confirmed on August 10, the divorce documents don’t appear to confirm when the now ex-couple actually separated. Liam’s lawyer, Laura Wasser — whose roster of celebrity clients includes, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera and Johnny Depp — does not list a date of separation in the legal documents. It reportedly reads TBD (to be determined).

Liam has been spotted in Byron Bay, Australia with friends and his brother, Chris Hemsworth in the days since the split news broke. The actor is “over the marriage” and is focused on moving on, sources tell TMZ.

Although Miley was photographed kissing Brody Jenner‘s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter as news of her split with Liam broke, the site claims the singer made attempts to save her marriage as recently as this week. Miley said she wanted to work on their marriage, but it was Liam who put the kibosh on that idea, their sources say. Liam’s “people” even said the actor would be “insane” to get back with Miley, the sources add.

Miley continues to spend time with Kaitlynn, as the two were most recently spotted shopping together on August 17, along with the singer’s mother, Tish. Before that, Miley and Kaitlynn were reportedly seen packing on the PDA at Soho House in West Hollywood on August 16. “They were obsessed with each other,” an alleged witness told Page Six. “They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. There’s no question they’re together.”

Liam and Miley’s split, and subsequent divorce filing, came just eight months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee. Before that, Miley and Liam had been together, on and off, for about 10 years.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Miley and Liam and hasn’t received replies yet.