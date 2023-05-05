Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Gold High-Cut Swimsuit To Celebrate Continuing Success Of ‘Flowers’: Video

Miley Cyrus‘ hit song “Flowers” has been a massive hit since its Jan. 12 release, and now the 30-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate in a sexy gold swimsuit on May 5. “Thanks a billion. I love you,” she captioned the video of herself posing in the metallic swimsuit amid a lavender field. The blonde beauty’s caption played on the fact that “Flowers” became the “fastest song to 1 billion streams” in Spotify history.

Spotify and Miley shared a joint statement on May 4, to confirm the song’s impressive milestone. “Some Flowers never fade,” the caption began. “As of today, May 4, @MileyCyrus’ Flowers became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history #BillionsClub.” Soon after she shared the steamy bikini video, many of Miley’s 206 million followers took to the comments to congratulate her on the success.

“you deserve all the flowers,” the official Instagram account for Facebook penned, while a fan added, “Congratulations Queen.” In a separate comment, one of the Disney Channel alum‘s admirers couldn’t help but compliment Miley on her look. “she’s perfect,” they wrote, while a fourth added, “so proud!” Meanwhile, one fan speculated that Miley’s next music video will be “Violet Chemistry,” as she posed among the lavender fields in the clip. “Violet Chemistry !”, the penned, along with a purple heart and a flame emoji.

Despite the success from the lead single of her Endless Summer Vacation album, The Last Song star seemingly hinted at a possible new music video on Apr. 25. “I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” she captioned the carousel of photos of her in a sexy little black dress. The caption is notably the lyrics to the second track on the album titled, “Jaded.” In the comments of the post, many of the starlet’s fans gushed over her mix of brunette and blonde tresses, as well as her outfit. “Love brunette Miley!”, one admirer quipped, while a second added, “You are a goddess sent from heaven.”

Since the release of Endless Summer Vacation on Mar. 10, many of Miley’s celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, have publicly shown their support for the new record. Three days after the album dropped, Selena took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie and used one of the album’s song titled as her caption. “Violet chemistry,” she captioned the fresh-faced selfies. Miley’s latest album is her eighth overall and follows her 2020 album, Plastic Hearts.