Selena Gomez Supports Miley Cyrus’ New Album With Sexy Makeup-Free Selfies

Women supporting women! Wizards of Waverly Place alum Selena Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Mar. 13 to show off her bare-faced selfies and show her support for Miley Cyrus, 30, (who she also tagged on the post). The brunette bombshell captioned the post, “Violet chemistry,” which is notably the eighth track on Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation. In the first slide, Selena posed without a smile and rocked a plunging tank top. The second slide was cheeky, as she scrunched up her nose in a playful manner. So cute!

Soon after she shared the photos with her 398 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to her stanning the “Flowers” hitmaker. “MILEY COLLAB WHEN????”, one fan chimed in, with another adding, “how can someone look this stunning.” A third admirer couldn’t help but notice how Selena seemingly emulated songstress Lana Del Rey, 37, in the selfies. “It’s like Lana Del Rey’s little sister,” they noted. Meanwhile, Selena’s celeb pal, Paris Hilton, 42, commented with a heart-eyes emoji in support.

Of course, many of the Only Murders in the Building star’s followers couldn’t help but reference her ongoing feud with Hailey Bieber, 26. “hailey tomorrow: chemistry violet,” one fan joked, while another chimed in with, “waiting for hailey to post in the same pose.” Her fan base’s commentary comes one week after the Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok to ask her fans to be “kinder” to others. “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love,” she reportedly wrote in the comments according to PEOPLE.

As for Miley, she has recently been busy with promoting her latest album, which was released on Mar. 10. “This albums feels like a concoction of all of the best of those sounds I’ve tried out,” the blonde beauty said in a promotional video on Mar. 12. “I’ve been calling this album the ‘Cinderella Shoe’ because it’s just a perfect fit and it feels like it’s only mind and it could only be mine.” At this time, Endless Summer Vacation was already generated massive success, as “Flowers” remains on the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In previous years, Selena and Miley had a rumored feud as they both dated fellow Disney Channel alum Nick Jonas, 30, during their time on the popular network. Miley and the heartthrob dated from 2006 to 2007, while the “Wolves” singer and Nick dated briefly in 2008. Both of the women has since addressed the rumored drama and set the record straight that there is no beef over Nick. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16,” Selena said in previous years, per The US Sun. Meanwhile, Miley reportedly said, “When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you.” At this time, Miley is rumored to be dating Maxx Morando, 23. Selena, for her part, is single at this time.