Hailey Bieber Poses With Justin Bieber & Limits IG Comments Amid Selena Gomez Drama: Photo

Nothing says unbothered like a carousel of chic Instagram photos, which is exactly what Hailey Bieber, 26, shared on Feb. 24. “cheerio,” she captioned the post, along with a heart emoji, amid her rumored feud with Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez, 30. In the sixth slide, the model posed alongside her hubby, Justin Bieber, 28, and rocked a long sleek black dress with an oversized fur coat. Meanwhile, the pop star opted for a casual outfit that featured beige slacks and a Sherpa bomber jacket.

Although the blonde bombshell shared a glimpse of her life through photos with her 50.6 million followers, she made sure to limit her comment section. Only a select few people are allowed to comment on Hailey’s post, however, she has not spoken about why. “my fav person! ilysm hails!”, one fan account quipped, while another added, “*chefs kiss*.” Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, 42, made sure to compliment Hailey on her tresses and wrote, “I LOVE U AND UR HAIR.”

As previously mentioned, Hailey’s latest post comes amid ongoing drama between her and Selena, who also announced she is taking a pause from social media for the time being. After Selena fans speculated that Hailey and her pal, Kylie Jenner, 25, were “shading” the 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder, Selena has since stepped away from social media. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” she said on Feb. 23. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” Selena continued. “I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

On Tuesday, amid Kylie’s Vanity Fair Italia cover, the mom-of-two reacted to a fans TikTok video accusing her and Hailey for throwing shade at Selena for “laminating” her eyebrows “too much.” In response to the post, Kylie noted, “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” And the Only Murders in the Building star even agreed with Kylie! “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”, Selena commented back.

Prior to that, an old video of Hailey resurfaced on TikTok of Hailey seemingly shading Taylor Swift, and Selena took to the comments to defend her pal. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented on the video. And although Selena has backed away from social media, for now, she has not specifically named Hailey as her main reason why.