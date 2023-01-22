Hailey Bieber Shows Off Shorter Bob Hairstyle On Lunch Date With Justin Bieber: Before & After Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, has a shorter new hair cut! The brunette beauty revealed her chic bob via Instagram, saying, “oops” just before stepping out for lunch with husband Justin Bieber, 28, on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Rhode Beauty founder showed off the new cut in a full length mirror selfie, followed by a car selfie, before arriving to Bar Pitti in New York City for an afternoon bite.

In the initial hair cut debut images, Hailey was on point with an oversized menswear inspired jacket that featured the University of Miami logo, alongside green and orange stripes. She kept her eyes hidden behind a throwback pair of sunglasses as her skin glowed, likely thanks to her constantly sold-out skincare line. Hailey appeared to be a in a large closet as she snapped away before her wardrobe change for lunch.

She looked fresh off the runway as she channeled the 2000s in a mini skirt, along with a long coat, arriving to Bar Pitti. Hailey also rocked her go-to shoe look: a black pair of classic loafers with a sporty pair of socks and the Cassette bag from her favorite brand, Bottega Veneta. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin kept the collegiate vibes going with a v-neck nude colored sweater over a white t-shirt, along with hoop earrings and a trusty cup of to-go coffee. “Margot Tenenbaum for the forseeable future,” she captioned a selfie of the cool girl ensemble, referencing Gwyneth Paltrow‘s character in the 2001 flick.

Hailey recently invited Gwyneth to appear on her hilarious YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom? where they touched on the controversial topic of being “nepo babies” back in July. “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow said to the model. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good…Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom,'” she continued.

The exchange continued months later when Hailey wore a “nepo baby” crop top in response to a viral Vulture cover story. “I might need a few of these,” the Goop founder wrote on InStyle‘s re-post of the image on Jan. 6.