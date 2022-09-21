Justin Bieber Makes 1st Public Outing Since Canceling Tour On Date Night With Hailey

Justin rocked a pink hoodie for his Hollywood dinner with wife Hailey, who stunned in a tiny crop top and matching mini skirt.

By:
September 21, 2022 1:19PM EDT
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Justin Bieber appears to be in good spirits as he makes his first public appearance since canceling his tour due to health concerns. Justin laid low as he stepped out for a dinner date with his wife Hailey at Lavo in West Hollywood. The couple recently celebrated thier 4 year wedding anniversary! Last week the singer announced that he's canceling the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health. The decision comes months after he went public with his Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left his face partially paralyzed. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Known for housing Michelangelo's sculpture David, The accadmia Gallery in Florence, Italy is visited by Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. JB looks completely taken as he admires the artwork with while holding Hailey close to him. The singer has been in. Italy where he performed Sunday night for the first time after canceling world tour dates due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The singer had canceled Justice World Tour dates due to suffering from partial facial paralysis. Just definitely seems to be back on the path to health as he has updated his website to include dates in Europe before heading to South America in September.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bieber proved he is moving forward after recently announcing he had to cancel his Justice World Tour over concern for his mental health. The pop star was spotted leaving a celeb hotspot in Hollywood on Tuesday evening (September 20) alongside his stunning wife, Hailey. Justin kept it cool it a pink Drew hoodie, while Hailey showed off her model good looks by slipping into a crop top, mini skirt and matching leather jacket.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin step out in LA in September 2022. (BACKGRID)

The date night comes a few days after the “Sorry” singer canceled the remaining dates on his world tour. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” Justin posted to his Instagram Story. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Earlier in the year, Justin jump right back on stage as soon as he made improvements in his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused the pop star to suffer facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed the audience in Budapest in August during one of his first performances since he had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis.

The outing comes days after Justin canceled his tour to focus on his mental health. (BACKGRID)

In a video where Justin revealed he was suffering from the disease and had to put a temporary stop on his performances, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to the stage. At the time, Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

The cancelation of his tour comes nearly four months after he opened his Justice Tour show in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 14 with a moment of silence for the victims of the gun massacre that occurred just hours prior at a local grocery store.

More From Our Partners

ad