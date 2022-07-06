Justin Bieber’s First Smile Again After Suffering Rare Facial Paralysis: New Photos

The 'Peaches' singer seemed to be doing much better after his recent battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that left half of his face paralyzed.

July 6, 2022 4:58PM EDT
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Stanton, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber leaves with his bodyguard and two pillows, after a 2-hour visit to a hyperbaric medical facility this afternoon. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is often used to speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections and commonly used to treat scuba and deep-sea divers affected by the rapid change in pressure around them. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Justin Bieber is on the mend! The singer was seen with a big smile on his face, seemingly doing much better after his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyzed half of his face. Justin, 28, enjoyed a day at the beach in the photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail) on Tuesday, July 5. The Justice popstar looked like he’s made good headway in recovering, and he had a big smile on his face.

Justin was seen having fun in the sun with his wife Hailey Bieber25, and some of their friends (including Usher) on a vacation in Idaho. The Purpose vocalist looked like he was in a great mood, with a wide smile on, as he took in the many attractions that the beach had to offer, including an inflatable slide. Justin sported a neon yellow bathing suit, plus a white baseball cap and matching sunglasses. He was also seen lounging and cozying up to Hailey, who rocked a blue bikini top and matching lounge pants.

Justin seemed to be doing much better after receiving his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. (MEGA)

It’s great to see Justin doing so well. The singer had announced that he’d come down with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in an Instagram video on June 10. “My body’s telling me I’ve gotta slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said at the time. The diagnosis also led to him canceling a string of dates on his Justice world tour, and thankfully, he seems like he’s doing a lot better!

Since suffering from facial paralysis, Justin has had his wife Hailey by his side! The model reposted his announcement video with an “I love u baby” message on her Instagram Story. A source close to her revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was doing all she could for her husband. “Hailey is completely determined to support Justin in any way she can. She sees how much he’s going through and she wishes there was more she could do to help,” they said.

